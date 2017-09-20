Three Greensburg men arrested for narcotics

GREENSBURG- Troopers from Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division in Hammond have arrested three Greensburg residents for multiple narcotics violations. The arrests were the result of an ongoing criminal investigation at the request of Sheriff Nathaniel Williams of the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On September 7, 2017, Troopers executed a search warrant at the residence of 33 year-old Jamar J. Martin. During the search, Troopers seized approximately two pounds of Marijuana , three Oxycodone pills, three pints of Promethazine, 63.5 grams of powder cocaine, 35 grams of crack cocaine, a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver, and $8,917.00 in U.S. currency. Martin was arrested and booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail for the following charges: Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I CDS (Marijuana), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS (Oxycodone), Possession of a Legend drug W/O a prescription, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Attempt or Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.

With the assistance of Louisiana Probation and Parole, Troopers also arrested 35-year-old Trendale Hall and 35-year-old Yakei Devoya Porter. Hall was arrested and booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail for two counts of Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Attempt or Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Porter was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail for Attempt or Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending. If you have information pertaining to criminal or suspicious activity, please call 1-800-434-8007 or File an Online Complaint of Suspicious or Criminal Activity at https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf. Article submitted by Louisiana State Police.

