Tolar, Womack named Tangipahoa Parish Fair honorees

The upstairs room of the Boston Restaurant in Amite was filled to capacity on Thursday night, August 17 for the Amite City Chamber of Commerce’s monthly “Chamber After Hours.” During the event, several prominent figures in Tangipahoa were honored by the fair board for their contributions to the fair and the parish. State Representative Steve Pugh was announced as Grand Marshal of the 2017 fair parade, Mark Leto, Sr. the new King and Becky Smith as the first-ever Diamond.

Pugh, a resident of Ponchatoula, was introduced as the 2017 Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grand Marshal by his close friend Kim Zabbia.

“I want to thank the board, because being on the Strawberry Festival Board, I know what it takes to put on a festival or a fair to this magnitude and be successful at it,” said Pugh. “To the board of directors: thank you for all the hard work and sacrifices that you’ve made for your families.”

