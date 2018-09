IMPROVEMENTS AT NORTH PARK. Amite Mayor Buddy Bel and members of the council show off the newly resurfaced track at North Park. Mayor Bel stated, “The track is used day and night by the community and needed some work. The council voted to allocate funds to slightly wide and resurface the track.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/