Town Council Appoints New Police Chief

The Greensburg Town Council recently appointed Steven Miller the new Chief of Police. He previously served the Greensburg Police Department as a Patrol Officer from the late 1990’s until 2002 and again in 2017 until his appointment as Chief in January 2018. In the late 1990’s he also worked as an officer at Dixon Correctional. In 2002, he accepted a position with Louisiana State Police Capitol Detail where he served as a Patrol Officer and later as Sergeant. After serving as Sergeant in the Criminal Patrol Section, he was promoted to Lieutenant, a position he held for eight years before retiring in January 2017.

Chief Miller and Deputy Chief Cedric Burise are currently working with the art class at St. Helena College and Career Academy to redesign the police department’s patch that is worn on uniforms and displayed on the police vehicles. Chief Miller says this is just one of the many projects he and Deputy Chief Burise are working on to benefit the community they so proudly serve. He has also been instrumental in working with the high school to start a faith based program to help the students.

