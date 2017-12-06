Town of Kentwood increases utility rates

Kentwood Council members unanimously voted to increase utility rates Wednesday, December 15 during a special meeting held at City Hall. After discussing the needs of the town, the council agreed in order to better meet those needs utility rates needed to be increased.

“With the high cost of everything today, it is just impossible for the town to keep operating on the same budget, year after year,” Mayor Irma Gordon said. “Kentwood has to make new adjustments, in order to do our best to keep up with the increasing cost of living in this day and time. The rate increase is not an arbitrary, capricious act by the council. It is governed by Louisiana statute that states a utility rate must be ‘reasonable and just.’ Rates and revenues that are too low to maintain town utilities are against the law, and it is up to governmental leaders to make sure utility rates are kept in line with the state statue.”

