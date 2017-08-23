Town Park to display Pink Forest in Osyka

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center of McComb, MS along with the Osyka Civic Club has a public serving project in the works for this year’s Osyka Fall Fest set for October 7 and October 8. Five ladies in 1969 formed the Osyka Civic Club and during this entire time it has been exclusively a female membership. Keeping in mind that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month a pink theme of “Fight for the Girls” has been selected for this year’s Oyska Fall Fest. SMRMC will be sponsoring a “pink forest” in Osyka’s town park for the entire month of October. Special decorations are what is needed from the public.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/