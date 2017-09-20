TPSO ready for rodeo action

Equestrians and cattlemen in Tangipahoa Parish can rejoice for the return of rodeo action to the Florida Parishes Arena. On Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, the arena will host the 7th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division Rodeo.

What started as a promotional event to support local law enforcement has turned into one of the largest rodeos in the Southeast region. The TPSO Mounted Division Rodeo is a Tri State Rodeo Association sanctioned event and is put on by TNT Rodeo Company.

Robby Thomas, producer for the TPSO Rodeo and owner of TNT Rodeo Company, said that the rodeo has grown in popularity over the years. Thomas stated that the TPSO Rodeo has been voted as Rodeo of the Year by contestants in the Southeast twice.

“[Contestants] feel this is their favorite rodeo to come to because of the facility, because of the production and because of the warm treatment that they get from the mounted division,” said Thomas. “This rodeo here is fast becoming one of the largest rodeos in the Southeast for the same reasons.”

Thomas mentioned that the Tri State Rodeo Association is one of the oldest regional rodeo associations in the South at 52 years in operation. As for TNT Rodeo Company, Thomas stated that they have won Stock Contractor of the Year two years running. With high achievements come high expectations, and Thomas aims to present a strong show.

This year, the rodeo will once again feature the comedy stylings of professional rodeo clown Trent McFarland, Dusti Crain from the Dixie Stampede in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and the Diamond Dig Calf Scramble for the youngsters. McFarland will be making his third appearance at the TPSO Rodeo, and Thomas said that his act has become one of the top-ranked clowns in the nation as he is currently nominated for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Clown of the Year.

Thomas felt that TNT was extremely fortunate to feature Crain at this year’s event.

“Every now and again, she gets a weekend off and what she does is she’ll come and do her act at rodeos,” said Thomas.

While acts are fun to watch, a rodeo is a display of skill and a chance for cowboys and cowgirls to prove who is the best. The TPSO Rodeo will feature the usual contests, such as calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, and the crowd favorite bull riding.

Soul Man, a bull that Thomas said has gone unridden to date, will be the feature bucking bull for each night. According to Thomas, Soul Man could easily be on the professional circuit.

One unique attraction that the TPSO Rodeo brings to Amite is the professional bullfighting contest. Professional rodeo bullfighters will go oneon-one for 30 seconds against Mexican fighting bulls in a display of evasion and control.

While attending a rodeo is a fun time for the entire family, Thomas wanted to remind people that the TPSO Rodeo has a deeper purpose than just a show put on to make money.

“This rodeo is a rodeo that supports the mounted division and supports our deputies,” said Thomas. “Therefore, we do bill this as ‘Back the Blue, the Rodeo with a Purpose.’”

Although Thomas produces the show, TPSO Sergeant Jill Hutcheson is in charge of getting everything lined up and scheduling the event to support the TPSO Mounted Division.

“All the mounted division members are volunteers that use their own trucks, trailers and horses,” said Hutcheson. “All the expenses that are due, they pay for them, so this is why we put on this rodeo; to help offset some expenses for them.”

According to Hutcheson gates will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. She said that on Friday night, between 6 and 6:30 p.m., the TPSO Rodeo Pageant Queens will be announced. The pageant is being held this Sunday, September 24, with five age groups.

On Saturday, starting at 8:30 a.m., the First Annual Wild Game Cook-Off will be held and the winners will be announced that evening between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Whether it’s for the acts, the vendors, the contests or the rustic environment, rodeo fans are sure to find many things to enjoy when they attend the TPSO Mounted Division Rodeo.