Turner Chapel A.M.E. Church Health Fair

ST. HELENA PARISH HOSPITAL ATTENDS HEALTH FAIR. Turner Chapel sponsored a health fair on Saturday, August 11 for St. Helena Parish residents. Representatives from St. Helena Parish Hospital were on hand to discuss all the services the hospital offers. Shown from left: Amber Killingsworth, Director of Swing Bed Operations and Suzanne Campbell, Director of the Rural Health Clinic.

