Two wanted in connection with the theft of 20,000, CHEP pallets

HAMMOND, LA - (October 3, 2017) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reports the following:

In June of 2017, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Financial Crimes Unit began an investigation into thousands of CHEP pallets reported stolen from a Memphis based transportation company. The estimated value of these pallets is well over $100,000.00.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that this theft ring branched over into the Denham Springs area. Now, in joint efforts with Denham Spring's Police Department, 2 suspects have been identified and connected to this case.

Evidence revealed that in the scheme to defraud the transportation company, a large number of CHEP Pallets were off-loaded in specific areas in Hammond and Denham Springs while they were in transport to their official destination site.

Consequently, the joint investigation led by Denham Springs Police Department Detective Paul Golmon and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Financial Crimes Detective Travis Pitman yielded arrest warrants in both jurisdictions for the following: 35-year-old Hammond resident Glenn Joseph Tircuit Jr and 26-year-old Baton Rouge resident Jeremy Lee Williams.