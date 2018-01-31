University of Lafayette plans to tap into Louisiana oil deposits

About three years ago, residents of North Tangipahoa and North St. Helena parishes, and especially the Kentwood area, saw their dreams of a big economic upturn dashed with the crash of the oil industry on the shoals of a worldwide oil glut.

It was a heady but brief ride on the oil industry roller coaster when drilling rigs were rolling, oil wells were blooming in pastures and woodlands, oilfield workers were buying meals locally, the Tangipahoa Parish Council was scrambling to draft ordinances to protect parish roads and most residents were quite satisfied that their little rural corner of America was the site of a bright future in oil production.

