A VETERANS DAY SALUTE - Family and friends woudl like to wish Terikyesha Ruffin a very Happy Veterans Day. Sgt. Ruffin has been enlisted in the United States Army since 1989. She has one son, Aristotle. Ruffin is the daughter of John Ruffin Sr., of Kentwood and Joyce Brown of California. Photo submitted

