WAFB honors local graduates in Best of Class 2018

Ninety top graduates were honored to participate in the 28th Annual Best of the Class project and attend a reception on Saturday, May 12, at the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU.

Ania Johnson, Amite High Magnet School; Arnissa Burnett, Independence Magnet High School; Adrienne Dunn, Kentwood Magnet High School; Lauren Payne, Loranger High School; Brianna Jackson, St. Helena College & Career Academy; Emily Phelps, Jewel M. Sumner High School; were honored at a reception Saturday, May 12, at the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU.

