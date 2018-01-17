Walking hand-in-hand in unity

On Monday, January 15, people across America] observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Each year on the third Monday of January, schools, federal offices, post offices and banks across America close as we celebrate the birth, life, and the dream of Dr. King. It is a time for the nation to remember his fight for freedom, equality, and dignity of all races and peoples. It is a time to remember the message of change through non-violence.

In many towns across the country, the African-American community joins in unity to celebrate the life of this influential man who faced many challenges and inspired millions of men and women to stand up for equal civil rights and work for equality among all men.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/