What does each proposition mean?

Early voting for the November 18 election will be November 3-11 (except Sunday, November 5 and Veterans Day holiday, Friday, November. 10) from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is November 14 by 4:30 p.m. Voters can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is November 17 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Tangipahoa Parish voters will decide the fate of the school board’s three tax proposals during the Nov. 18 election.

