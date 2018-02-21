What's cooking at Amite Elementary?

AMITE ELEMENTARY MAGNET STUDENTS LEARN TO COOK. Students in the After-School Program at AEMS are taught proper nutrition, kitchen safety, common etiquette as well as math and science skills all while learning how to cook. Students are excited but sometimes hesitant to try new foods, but this activity makes it fun.

They often take the information they have learned home and help their parents in the kitchen at mealtime. On this particular day, the students were preparing a breakfast casserole with sausage, grits and cheese. The students had to use math skills to calculate food measurements. Most of the food provided to the AEMS program is from the local food bank Our Daily Bread. AEMS relies on donations from the community to cover the costs associated to the program. Students participating are from left: Jalin James, Kennedy Johnson, Instructor Laura Hornsby-Johnson, Alisha Brumfield, Katelin Cutrer, Larry Cyprian, Caiden Thomas, Tyrus Guidry, Instructor Rachel Mixon, Bria Rice. Photo by Clifford Brooke.

