WESTSIDE MIDDLE MAGNET SCHOOL 2018 HOMECOMING COURT are seated from left, Brianna Richardson, Q'Nyia Livers, A'Nijah Austin, and Chelsie Roberts. Standing from left, Taniya Washington, Aniaya Batiste, Nevaeh Zanders, Aniyah Harrell, Jada Carter, Hai'ley Brumfield and Jayla Walker.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/