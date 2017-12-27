Wreaths Across America honors local fallen veterans

On Saturday, December 16, the Town of Osyka celebrated “Wreaths Across America” with a moving ceremony honoring veterans by placing wreaths on their memorial sites.

Opening the ceremony, Kyndall Smith sang the National Anthem. Gene Richards, Pastor of Osyka Baptist Church, led a prayer for those who have served our country. Also in attendance during Saturday’s ceremony was Allen Applewhite, the Mayor of Osyka.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/