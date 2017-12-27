Wreaths Across America honors local fallen veterans

Wed, 12/27/2017
On Saturday, December 16, the Town of Osyka celebrated “Wreaths Across America” with a moving ceremony honoring veterans by placing wreaths on their memorial sites.

Opening the ceremony, Kyndall Smith sang the National Anthem. Gene Richards, Pastor of Osyka Baptist Church, led a prayer for those who have served our country. Also in attendance during Saturday’s ceremony was Allen Applewhite, the Mayor of Osyka.

