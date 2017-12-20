Wreaths Across America visits Amite

Tangipahoa Parish Councilman Louis "Nick" Joseph was the Master of Ceremonies at the Annual Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Amite Walmart on Thursday, December 14.

This was the seventh year of the ceremony organized by Melissa Wallace, the management staff of Walmart and Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 1052.

The two trucks carrying the wreaths entered the Walmart parking lot escorted by Louisiana State Police, Mississippi Highway Patrol and dozens of Vietnam veterans on motorcycles.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/