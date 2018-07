Aline Rosaline Cecile Jenkins, a pastor’s wife since 1975 and resident of Kentwood, passed on to her heavenly home on July 10, 2018 at 12:05 a.m., to be reunited with her loving husband, Rev. TJ Jenkins, of 65 years. Her devotion to her family and her firm unwavering faith in Jesus Christ supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace and rest.