Anne Maloney-Rohner, 56, of Amite, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her home. She was born on May 6, 1961 in Menominee, MI to the late Karen J. Maloney-Oldale (Gross) and adopted by the late Lt. Col. Aelred H. Maloney.

Anne was a free-spirited woman who loved to have a good time and made those around her happier with her presence. She was married at a young age to Steven R. Mann of Green Bay, WI and most recently to the late James Rohner of Amite, LA on October 8, 1994. Anne loved to cook and bake and passed on some of her baking skills to her niece Jazmira Maloney when Anne stayed with Emery & Julie Maloney. She had a hard time saying no. Anne would help those who needed help, even if it meant she would go without. Anne was a very resourceful and independent woman. Anne will be greatly missed by many who loved and cared for her during her life, especially her two good friends Carrie Bishop and Janet Mitchell.

She is survived by her son Jason R. Mann, Madison, WI; step-children Jessica (Mike) Rohner-Laciura; Moultrie, GA and John (Melissa) Rohner, Ponchatoula, LA; siblings Gloria (Gerry) Gusick, Pound, WI; Paul (Terry) Maloney, Green Bay, WI; Laura (George) DeCamp, Rockport, IL; Daniel (Doris) Maloney, Gladstone, MI; Susan (Gary) Davis, Saginaw, TX; Emery (Julie) Maloney, DePere, WI and aunts & uncles on her mom's side, cousins, nieces and nephews and step grandchildren; Kayla, Madison, Katlin & Leighla and one great-grandchild Loralai.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Karen J. Maloney-Oldale (Gross) and Lt. Col. Aelred H. Maloney, Oconto Falls, WI; her late husband James Rohner, Amite, LA, sister, Janet Maloney, Pound, WI; brother, David A. Maloney, Milwaukee, WI; brother, Tim Maloney, Green Bay, WI; her maternal grandparents, George Gross & Marjorie (Richard) Wolf, Mercer, WI; paternal grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Emery Maloney, Pound, WI; and nephew, David John Maloney, Gladstone, MI.

The family is having a small public memorial service on Tuesday, September 5 at Guy's Oyster Bar from 6-8 p.m., where friends and family can share their memories and stories of Anne. In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to help with Anne's funeral expenses. The family is being assisted with her arrangements by Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Covington, LA and would like to send a special thanks to Deputy Coroner Brad Graves and the Amite Police Department for their continued updates to Anne's family.