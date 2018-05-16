Arlene Rae Travis was born into the arms of Angels on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. She is survived by her parents, Mitchell and Amber Travis; sister, Adelyne Georgia Travis; brother, Matthew Vernon Travis; grandparents, Kenneth and Imelda Travis, all of Greensburg, and George and Jan Burch, Mt. Hermon; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death and welcomed into Heaven by her angel baby sibling. Graveside Services was held at Greensburg Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements.