A resident of Kentwood went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at her home. She was born December 15, 1927 in Spring Creek and was 89 years of age. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She is survived by daughter, Oneida Bridges Carruth, Greensburg, Kathleen Bridges Brown and husband, Mack, Mt. Hermon; son, Gary Wayne Bridges and wife, Linda, Amite; grandchildren, Wylie Smith and wife, Eudora, Round Rock, TX, Minda Raybourn and husband, Kevin, Mt. Hermon, and David Brown and wife, Kasey, Mt. Hermon; great-grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Clayton Brown, Allison Brown, Eric Raybourn, and Chloe Raybourn; sistersin- law, Wilma Chand, Bonnie McMillian, and Polly Bridges. Preceded in death by her husband, Rynes Murphy Bridges; infant son, Eddie Dean Bridges; brother, Arvis Lambert; 2 sisters, Eva Dykes and Velma Mixon; parents, James and Annie Lambert. Visitation was at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood. Services were conducted by Bro. Scott Spinks. Interment New Zion Cemetery, Kentwood. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

