Calvin Ray Cernich Sr., a resident of Greensburg passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Tangi Pines Nursing Center in Amite. He was born April 8, 1927 in New Orleans and was 90 years of age. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Merchant Marines. He is survived by 13 children, Carolyn Cernich, Calvin Cernich, Jr., Edward Cernich, Lloyd Cernich, Lawrence Cernich, Claire Thompson, Joan Allen, Albert Cernich, Daniel Cernich, Florence Addison, Andrew Cernich, Norma Nicholas and Oscar Cernich; sister, Nora Cernich McCullough; two brothers, Willie Cernich and Alfred Cernich; 28 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marie Cernich; son, Byron Vincent Cernich; 11 brothers and sisters. Visitation and religious services were held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Services were conducted by Rev. Darryl Miller. Interment Greensburg Cemetery. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.