Captain Harold Hulon Corkern, 74, of Ponchatoula, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018, at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport in Gulf port, Mississippi. He was born on Friday, February 5, 1943, in Amite, son of the late Hulon and Clara Lawrence Corkern. He was the owner of Corkern Boat Rentals/Calm C’S crew boat rentals where he was the Sr. Captain of the Bayou Princess. He also owned Catfish Charlie’s Restaurant for 21 years. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Pauline Schafer Corkern, daughters and sonsin- law, LaVonne C. and Charlye Gassen, DeAnne C. and Gary Agena, son and daughter-in-law, Harold “Hal” and Juanette Corkern II, grandchildren, Brennan Carney, Ayzia Carney, Zachare Carney, Strader Gassen, Michelle Gassen, Charles Gassen, Jr., Landon Chambliss, Corey Chambliss, Alison Agena, Chloe Agena, Joshua Schexnaydre, Dalton Howe, Brooklyn Howe, and Taylor Archer, great-grandson, Jaxon Schexnaydre, sister, Barbara Marshall, sister and brother-in-law, Jessie and Dominick Notariano, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Major Wayne and Dorleen Warner, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, April Denise Corkern, grandson, Schafer Paul Chambliss, brother, Richard “Dickie” Corkern, sister, Annette C. Laws. Services were held in the funeral home chapel at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Ponchatoula on Thursday, February 8, 2018. Interment will follow in the Wetmore Cemetery Ponchatoula.