Charles Dewitt Strickland, a resident of Kentwood, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Hood Memorial Hospital in Amite. He was born May 13, 1947 in McComb, MS and was 70 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Diane Strickland; daughter, Vickie Randol and husband, Mark, Sr., Kentwood; daughter, Sherry Roux and husband, Jay, Roseland; daughter in law, Paula Hyde, Roseland; son, Roger Hyde and wife, Gay, Roseland; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Ben Strickland and wife, Ann, Kentwood; two sisters, Rosa Strickland, Kentwood, and Bennie Jean Mixon and husband, Chris, Kentwood; eight nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Timothy Hyde; father, D.V. Strickland; mother, Jewell Dale Miller Strickland; grandparents, Tommy and Claire (Johnny) Miller, Bennie and Ora Strickland; uncles, Buel and J.T. Strickland; and his aunt, Lucille Morgan. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday and on Friday, August 25, 2017 at East Fork Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until Religious Services at 11 a.m. Services conducted by Rev. Ernest Graham. Interment Mt Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Osyka, MS. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.