Francis Salvador “Pupa” Currier, a resident of Amite passed away on Wednesday, August 28, in Amite. He was born June 27, 1951 in Independence and was 67 years of age. He was a member of St. Helena Catholic Church and retired from the Town of Amite City. He is survived by his mother, Frances Currier; two brothers, Mike Currier and wife, Rowanna, and Dennis Currier. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph M. Currier; and a brother, Gerald Currier. Visitation was held at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Memorial Services were held at St. Helena Catholic Church at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4. Services conducted by Fr. Howard Adkins. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.

