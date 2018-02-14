Darrone LeShell Burise, 49, passed away on February 5, 2018 in Hammond. Darrone was born on August 6, 1968 in Independence, to Carlese Armstong, Sr. and Marsha Ann Burise. A visitation for Darrone was held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Cross Memorial Funeral Home in Amite. A funeral service celebrating Darrone’s life was held immediately following visitation in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at New Butler Cemetery in Amite.