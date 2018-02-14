Darrone LeShell Burise
Darrone LeShell Burise, 49, passed away on February 5, 2018 in Hammond. Darrone was born on August 6, 1968 in Independence, to Carlese Armstong, Sr. and Marsha Ann Burise. A visitation for Darrone was held on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Cross Memorial Funeral Home in Amite. A funeral service celebrating Darrone’s life was held immediately following visitation in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at New Butler Cemetery in Amite.