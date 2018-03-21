Dennis Cutrer, a resident of Hammond passed from this life on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Covington. He was born July 23, 1953 in Independence and was 64 years of age. He served as an Alderman and Volunteer Fireman. He was Market Manager at various supermarkets for 30 years and spent the last few years of his life in the auction industry. He enjoyed vacationing, live gospel singing, and spending time with his family. He always had a way to make people laugh. He is survived by wife, Kathy, Hammond; two sons, Greg Cutrer and wife, Kristi, Zachary, Brent Cutrer and wife, Bridget, Hammond; grandchildren, Brittni, Danielle, Emili, Bailey, Breanna, and one grandchild to be, Brenleigh Jade; two brothers, Jesse Cutrer and wife, Eveet, Walnut, Mississippi and Mark Cutrer and wife, Stephanie, Roseland; special adopted sister, Teresa Bamburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Eddie and Ola P. Cutrer; brother, Ralph Cutrer. Visitation and religious services were held at First Pentecostal Church of Roseland from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2018. Services were conducted by Rev. Jerry Terrell, Rev. Raymond Garcia, Rev. Randall Garcia, Rev. Jesse Cutrer and Rev. David Cutrer. Interment was in the Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Roseland. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.