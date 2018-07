Dorothy Mae Pope Vernon, 93 of New Orleans, died on July 2, 2018 in Shreveport. She was the Wife of the late Clarence O. Vernon. She is survived by her daughter Janice Vernon Morgan, two granddaughters Brandi Gill and Tifani Morgan (Johnathan) and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday July 14, 2018 at Power House Praise and Worship Center Roseland.