Ernest "Coon" Reynolds

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Ernest "Coon" Reynolds passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 12, 2018. He was a Master Carpenter and loved working with wood. He started and successfully ran R&R Metal Roofing and Lumber until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette; son, Tracy; son, Brent and Jenny; daughter, Tonya; six grandkids, Blayne (Hillary), Breana, Adrianna (Cory), Madison, Jenna and Zachary; three great-grandkids, Remington, Grayson and Charlotte; and numerous family and friends. Visitation was held at the Community Chapel, located at 35490 Walker Road North, on Thursday, March 15, from 5-9 p.m. and Friday, March 16, from 8-10 a.m. Services were officiated by Pastor Benny Jones. Procession and burial followed at Reynolds Cemetery, located at 380 Aunt Margies Road in Greensburg.

