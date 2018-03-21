Ernest "Coon" Reynolds passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 12, 2018. He was a Master Carpenter and loved working with wood. He started and successfully ran R&R Metal Roofing and Lumber until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Jeannette; son, Tracy; son, Brent and Jenny; daughter, Tonya; six grandkids, Blayne (Hillary), Breana, Adrianna (Cory), Madison, Jenna and Zachary; three great-grandkids, Remington, Grayson and Charlotte; and numerous family and friends. Visitation was held at the Community Chapel, located at 35490 Walker Road North, on Thursday, March 15, from 5-9 p.m. and Friday, March 16, from 8-10 a.m. Services were officiated by Pastor Benny Jones. Procession and burial followed at Reynolds Cemetery, located at 380 Aunt Margies Road in Greensburg.