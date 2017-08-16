Eva Mae Jones Carney, a resident of St. Francisville, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Grace Nursing Home in Slaughter. She was born June 8, 1929 in Amite and was 88 years of age. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ann Lane and husband, Michael, Denise Lemoine and husband, Donald; 10 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Charlene Mandella, Rachael and Joe Costanza, brother and sisterin- law, Charles and Rita Ford. Preceded in death by her husband, Wallace B. Carney, Sr.; father, Charles Toliver Jones, Sr.; mother, Eva Thompson Jones; sons, Wallace “Sonny” Carney, Jr. and John Carney; brothers, Bobby, C.T., Lee, and Johnny Jones; and sisters, Mary “Peggy” Jones Miceli, Betty Marie Morris, Leona Crowe, Easter Jones Costanza; and great-grandson, Caleb John Troha. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite. Services conducted by Rev. Luke Hendrickson. Interment Ford Cemetery, Independence. Special thanks to Grace Nursing Home and especially to Maria and Elizabeth. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.