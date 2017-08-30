Frank John van Mullem passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2017, in Jefferson, Louisiana, at the age of 70. He was born on Friday, November 8, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Elma Brooks van Mullem and the late Laurentis van Mullem. He was a resident of Hammond, formally of Ponchatoula. Frank was a US Navy Veteran. He was a member of the Tailhook Association, US Navy League, the Hammond Air Show, the Hammond Executive Club, and Relay for Life. Frank also volunteered at Pensacola Naval Museum, and Operation We Care. He was the past King and Captain of Krewe of Omega. Also, Frank was involved in many more community activities and organizations. Frank is survived by his wife, Mary Linda Crocker van Mullem; daughters, Cherish van Mullem and Bob, and Heather van Mullem Howell and her husband Charlie; sons, Frank "Robbie" van Mullem , Jr. and his wife Beth, and Paul Crocker and his wife Christine; grandchildren, Sarah Caldwell, Paul Michael Crocker, Tyler Burton; Gabrielle Crocker, Katelynn Marie Hoover, Jonathan Damitio, Lauren van Mullem, Sidney J. Steib, IV, Julia van Mullem, and Lainey Howell. He was preceded in death by his father, Laurentis van Mullem; mother, Elma Brooks van Mullem; and daughter, Brandy G. Steib. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Monday, August 28, 2017, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA 70401, from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Albert Chapel & Catholic Student Center, 409 W. Dakota St, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Rose Memorial. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.