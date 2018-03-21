Gail Miller Smith was born September 13, 1941 in McComb, Mississippi, daughter of the late Alton and Anna Belle Morris of Kentwood. She was a longtime resident of the Kentwood and Osyka, Mississippi areas for many years; she passed away on March 10, 2018 in Collierville, Tennessee. She made her home in nearby Germantown, TN with her daughter and family. She was a graduate of Kentwood High School and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. She and her best friend, Mary Morgan, had a successful cleaning business for 25 years, serving clients in Louisiana and Mississippi. She was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church where she enjoyed her Women's Bible Sunday School class and was a teacher. She was also a member of Team Read mentoring program at Caldwell-Guthrie Elementary School. In addition to her parents, Ms. Smith was predeceased by her husband and father of her children, Fleet Nelson Miller, Jr., and also by her husband, Guy E. Smith; also by her sister, Mary Ann Graham. She is survived by: her children, Melanie Miller Downer of Natchez, MS; Eddie Nelson Miller and wife, Destini, of Amite; and Robin Miller Jordan and husband, Patrick, of Germantown, TN; by her brother, William Alton Morris and wife, Velta, of Lancaster, SC; her step-daughters: Tracy Smith Stanton and husband, Sean, of Denham Springs; and Christy Smith Loflin and husband, Tommy, Baton Rouge; grandchildren: Caroline Madison Downer, Miller Dalton Downer, Darby Blanche Miller, Reed Nelson Miller, Tess Elizabeth Miller; Melanie Clare Jordan, Colin Patrick Jordan and William Connor Jordan; step-grandchildren: Christian Stanton, Sydney Stanton, Julia Elizabeth Bubrig, Sampson Kyle Henshaw and Emma Grace Stanton; Reese Loflin and Jackson Guy Loflin; and by numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service was held at Germantown United Methodist Church on Friday, March 16 for the Memphis/ Germantown friends and family. Her celebration of life at home will be held at Line Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Cemetery in Kentwood. Memorial contributions be made to the Germantown United Methodist Church for the benefit of Caldwell-Guthrie Weekend Lunch Program, 2331 South Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138; to Line Creek Baptist Church, or to Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 W. Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN 38017.