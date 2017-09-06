Billy Fred Higgins, a resident of Amite, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. He was born June 18, 1947 in Delhi, LA and was 70 years of age. He was a US Navy Veteran of Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan Hall Higgins; son, Matthew Higgins and wife, Jennifer; daughter, Laura Faust and husband, Benjamin; son, Lucas Higgins and wife, Dana; daughter, Stephanie Graham and husband, Nick, all of Amite; grandchildren, Breanna and James, Nathan, Emilee, Megan, Margaret, Catherine, Leia, Grace, Lucas, Hunter, Elliona, and Adeline, all of Amite; brother, Jerry Higgins and wife, Theresa, California; sister, Patricia Escude and husband, Steve, Kenner and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017. A rosary service will be held at 8:30 a.m. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite. We would like to extend our love and appreciation to all the nurses and caregivers that cared for Billy including Mary, Doris, Burnette and Marie and especially Chrissy Easley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.