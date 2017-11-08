John B. Jones, MBA, CHSP, a resident of Port O’Connor, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was born August 21, 1963 in Independence and was 54 years of age. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Lawrence Baptist Church, Loranger. He worked in hospital administration for 35 years. He was involved in Habitat for Humanity of Victoria, Texas and the planning committee for the YMCA. He won multiple first place awards in cooking competitions. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Cauley Jones, Port O’Connor, Texas; two daughters, Brooke Jones Richardson, and husband, Chris; and Summer Jones; one grandson, Daniel Tassin, Jr.; sister, Debra Shields, Loranger; mother, Lillian Osborne, Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by his father, Lee Jones; sister, Tammie Daigle; three brothers, Dorrence Jones, Lee T. Jones, and Carl D. Jones; and his grandparents, John and Estelle Wilkinson and Charles and Eva Jones. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, and from 8 a.m. until religious services at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017. Interment Ford Cemetery, Independence For an online guestbook, visit: mckneelys.com