Joyce Johnson Chambers, a resident of Independence passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at her home. She was born April 19, 1936 in Independence and was 81 years of age. She was a member of the Independence United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leon Chambers; sister, Bertha Rochefort and husband, Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Omer and Emmelina Johnson; brothers, Routis Johnson, Russell Johnson, Luther Johnson, and Davis Johnson, Sr. Visitation and religious services were held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Interment was in the Loranger Cemetery, Loranger. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.