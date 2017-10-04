LC Graham, a resident of Kentwood, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017 at his home. He was born October 1, 1928 in Amite and was 88 years of age. He is survived by his two daughters, Pauline Baham (Ferdie), Wilmer, and Roxie Baham (Jessie), Kentwood; four sons, Jimmy Graham (Sherry), David Graham (Marsha), Billy Graham, and Jerry Graham, all of Wilmer; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; and his brothers, RC Graham (Louella), Wilmer, Jessie Graham, Orange, TX, Marshall Graham, Kentwood, Tommy Graham, Franklinton, and Nick Graham, Orange, TX. Preceded in death by his wife, Faye Elizabeth Winborn Graham; parents, William Nick and Mamie Gill Graham; grandson, Stacy Graham; brothers, AC, Dale and Doug Graham; sister, Judy Graham Young, and brothers in law, James, Troy and Sammy Winborn. Visitation was held at Wilmer Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until religious services at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017. Services conducted by Bro. Jason Skipper. Interment Wilmer Cemetery, Amite. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements.