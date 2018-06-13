Humble, generous, loving and God’s most faithful servant, Lorraine Ann Theriot Perret went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2018. As a native of New Orleans, longtime resident of St. Bernard she relocated to Livingston Parish after Katrina where she continued to do what she loved, arts and crafts with her friends and family. She was a prayer warrior who lived for God, attending First UPC Church for over 40 years, serving in the prayer, choir, bus, cooking, and children’s ministries. Loved by all, a virtuous proverb woman, clothed in strength and dignity with unwavering faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Perret and survived by Brother Ernie (Barbara) Theriot. She was the loving mother of six children, Peggy (Kenny) Meyer, Francis (Vernon) Barrios, Joan Perret DeCourcy, Linda (Louie) Chenevert, Danny (April) and Eddy Perret. She was a loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren, Joy, Robin, Karrie, Vicki, Carol, Louie Jr., Nicole, Melissa, Daniel Jr., Brittany, Sylvia, Cheyenne, Emerald, Ryan, Amber, Brittany, Krystal, TJ, and Paige; 25 great grandchildren; Scotty, Precious, James III (Bubba), Jenee, Tyler, Alyssa, Kylo, Joey, Damie, Heather, Joachim Jr. (JT), Abbie, Malorie, Madison, Val Jr., Lexi, Kammy, Gabriel, Halen, Eli, Rowan, Daniel Jr.’s children and five great-great grandchildren, Anakin, Kennedy, Max, Kalina (KK) and Brayson. As the daughter of the late Eli P. Theriot and Louise Detiveaux, she was the sister of the late Marie Juan, June Smith, Azalea Pierre, Eli Theriot, Jr., Leona Mouton, and Geraldine Payne who predeceased her. Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at her Home Going Service on Saturday, June 9 at 12 p.m. at Little River United Pentecostal Church,11005 Highway 442, Tickfaw. Visitation will be Friday, June 8, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and from 9 a.m. Saturday until service time. Interment will follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery and Mausoleum, 3540 Highway 90, Avondale, Louisiana. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com