Mansell Ira Stinson, a resident of Kentwood passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond. He was born August 2, 1951 in New Orleans and was 66 years of age. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kentwood. He is survived by wife, Jackie Pierre and many loving friends. Preceded in death by parents, Ira James Stinson and Beatrice Lewis Stinson. Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, at First Baptist Church, Kentwood. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.