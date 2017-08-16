Margaret B. Callihan, a resident of Kentwood, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge. She was born August 17, 1923 in Albany and was 93 years of age. She is survived by her three children, Sandra Varnado and husband, Steve, Robert L. Callihan, Jr. and wife, Linda, and Gary Callihan and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Sheri Beck and husband, Michael, Mike Varnado and wife, Shelly, Robbie Lynn Kirby and husband, Kevin, Craig Callihan and wife, Julie, Neal Callihan, and Brian Callihan and wife, Jamie; great grandchildren, Elisha, Shaina and Carissa Beck, Sarah Beth Kibodeaux and husband, Ross, Macy Lopez and husband, William, Ashley Varnado and fiancé, Payton, Lillie Paige, Keelie, Madison, and Jude Thomas Callihan; great great grandchildren, Gracelin Varnado, Kentli Kidodeaux,and Kohen Hayes Lopez; sister in law, Verna Callihan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lester Callihan, Sr.; parents, Samuel and Rosa Berey; brothers, Alex and Bill Berey; and her sisters, Elizabeth Duczer, Rose Moore, and Helen Broussard. Visitation was held at First Baptist Church of Kentwood. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.