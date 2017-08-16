Mary Pevey, a native of Arcola and a resident of Amite, passed away at Tangi Pines Nursing Center in Amite, 13 years to the day after her loving husband, Ward C. Pevey, Sr. She was born September 26, 1927 in Amite and was 89 years of age. She is survived by her son, Dr. Ward C. Pevey, Jr., Hammond and her daughter and son in law, Martha Pevey Drago and Joseph M. Drago, Sr., Arcola; four grandsons and their wives, Ward C. Pevey, III and his wife, Sunny, Jeremy Gueldner and his wife, Mary Catherine, Joseph M. Drago, Jr. and his wife, Meghan and Frank Cooper Drago and his wife, Kaylan; and her four great granddaughters, who she loved and adored, Catherine Cecilia Gueldner, Macy Elizabeth Gueldner, Kali Cooper Drago and Shaw Marie Drago. She is also survived by her twin sister, Lydia Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ward Cooper Pevey, Sr.; son, Ronald E. Pevey; her parents, Cleo J. Moore, Sr. and Cecilia Vessier Moore; siblings, Lorena Mae Wimberly, Cleo J Moore, Jr. and Alma M. Moore. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 8 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017. Interment Mulberry Street Cemetery, Amite. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.