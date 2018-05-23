Mathilde “Tillie” Lopinto, a resident of Independence, passed away on May 16, 2018. She was born on April 23, 1927 in Ghent, Belgium. She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Joseph R. and Velvet Lopinto and Marilyn and Jerome Rivet; her grandchildren and their spouses: Brian and Amy Rivet, Eric and Katie Rivet, Crystal and J.R. Alexander, Michael and Rachel Davis, and Cara Lyn and Dustin Reno; her greatgrandchildren John Rivet, Evan Alexander, Aubree and Colby Davis and Emmet Reno. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph P. Lopinto, her parents Angelus and Emerance Boelens, her sisters Angelle and Georgette and her brothers Frans and Maurice. Visitation and religious services were held at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Independence on Monday, May 21, 2018. Interment in the Colonial Mausoleum, Independence. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church.