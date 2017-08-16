Micheal Henry Schmitt

Wed, 08/16/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Micheal Henry Schmitt, Sr. died Sunday, August 13, 2017 at North Oaks Medical Center. He was a native of Kentucky and a resident of Amite. Graveside services were held at Amite Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his two sons, Michael H. Schmitt, Jr. and Racheal, and Triston B. Schmitt; three sisters, Jean Lacy and husband Mark; Kim Noe; and Michelle Crawford and husband Dale, all of Kentucky; one brother, David Schmitt, Jr., of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Michael Schmitt, Zechariah Schmitt, Heaven Schmitt, Dakota Brooke and Remi Schmitt; and three nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father David Schmitt, Sr.; mother and step-father, Barbara and Melvin Willard; and twin sister, Michelle Ann Schmitt.

