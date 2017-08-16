Milo Addison Nickel was born November 10, 1931 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He served in the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant flying in the Korean War. Nickel spent his entire career in the newspaper business, beginning by working with his dad at the Chippewa Herald Telegram as Advertising Director. Nickel was known for his commitment to the news and dedication to the community that he made his home for more than half-a-century. His column, “The MAN” was well received among Post-Signal readers and was known as a forum where Nickel would “tell his story and stick to it.” He has served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Louisiana State Newspapers, Inc. which consists of over 33 newspapers and total market shoppers in Louisiana and Mississippi. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church for Milo Addison Nickel, Sr., 85, who passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.