Minnie Lou Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Harvest Manor Nursing Home in Denham Springs at the age of 93. Visitation will be Saturday, August 19 at Tangipahoa United Methodist Church, Tangipahoa, LA from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. conducted by Dr. Rev. Michael Townsend. Burial will follow at the Tangipahoa Cemetery. Minnie Lou was a lifelong resident of Tangipahoa. She was born September 28, 1924 and grew up in St. Helena Parish. She graduated from high school in 1940 and Spencer Business College in 1942. She was married to Harvey Hutchinson, Jr. for 53 years until his death in 1997. She was an active member of Tangipahoa Methodist Church where she served on many committees. She retired in 2008 as the Clerk of the Village of Tangipahoa where she worked for 43 years and was a member of the Louisiana Municipal Clerks Association. Minnie Lou was an active member and served as president of numerous clubs and organizations, including: Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Kentwood Art Guild, Tangipahoa Parish Fair Association and Tangipahoa Cemetery Association. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Hutchinson, Jr.; parents, Theodore Travis and Susan Force Travis; sisters, Bessie Walker and Elise Daniels; brothers, Robert Travis, Frank Travis and Monroe Travis. She is survived by her sister, Sheila Dearmond, children , Harvey Hutchinson, III and wife Mimi, Joplin, Mo., Montie Sue Mitchell and husband Larry, Denham Springs, LA, Nelwyn "Nel" Martin and husband Dale, Walker, LA and Wallace "Wally" Hutchinson and wife Teri, Flowery Branch, Ga.; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one greatgreat grandson and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Harvey "Bo" Hutchinson, IV., Skip Mitchell, Kyle Mitchell, Capt. Travis Hutchinson, Robert Hutchinson, Matt Webster and Capt. John Shorter. Honorary pallbearers are Robert "Bobby" Hutchinson, Eric Andrews, Mike Alford and Mike Estay. The family wishes to thank the staff of Harvest Manor for their loving care and compassion. McKneely Funeral Home Amite is in Charge of Funeral Arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite charity or Tangipahoa United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 58, Tangipahoa, LA 70465 or. For an online guest book please visit http://www.mckneelys.com.