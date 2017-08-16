Newell T. Ruth, 52, died in his home on August 9, 2017. He was born on August 25, 1964, in New Orleans, to his beloved parents Lloyd and Augusta Ruth. He lived in Amite for most of his youth. Later on, Newell lived in Livingston, where he worked as a welder, carpenter, and Master Craftsman. Unfortunately, at the early age of 25, he was diagnosed with cancer. Newell was surrounded by his loving family during the last months of his life. Newell is survived by his siblings, Lloyd and Phyllis Ruth of Baton Rouge, Nancy Ruth of St. Louis, MO, Jeff and Leah Treille of Liberty, TX, Ramon and Pam Ruth of Livingston, Leslie Broussard of New Orleans, and Harriet and Bradley Willis of Mechanicsburg, PA; nieces and nephews, Augusta Ruth of Livingston, Jonathan Heaney of Georgia, Richard Broussard, Jr., of New Orleans, Jeff and Brian Treille of Texas, and Harry Willis of Pennsylvania. Newell was preceded in death by his nephews, Jason Heaney, John Lloyd Ruth, Kirk Ruth, and his parents Lloyd and Augusta Ruth. Graveside services were held at Hoffstadt Cemetery, Kentwood. Services conducted by Pastor Larry Blades. The family requests contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to Ameracare Family Hospice, 303 W. 21st. Avenue, Covington, LA 70433. The Ruth Family is very grateful to Ameracare Hospice for their support and care. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.