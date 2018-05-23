Philip "Steve" Steven McMichael, 36, passed away on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Steve had a passion for anything that ran on diesel; whether it was his four wheel drives or heavy equipment, spending quality time with his wife cooking crawfish or anything outside was where he was often found. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Steve's true love was his family and always put them first in everything he did. He would help anyone in need, always shared his huge heart with anyone around and was never seen without his beautiful smile, he never left without a big hug and always said he loved you before leaving. Steve was an incredible husband and father, loving brother and son, and remarkable person who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 5 1/2 years, "My Jenny" McMichael; son, Timothy Alan Humphries McMichael; daughter, Taylor Ann Humphries McMichael; parents, Philip Owens McMichael and Rhonda Harper McMichael; siblings, Rhonda "Michelle" McMichael Honeycutt and husband Jonathan, Matthew "Dewey" Owens McMichael, Aaron Ray McMichael, Joshua Caleb McMichael and wife Haley. He is also survived by his niece, Avery Ann Bellaci; godchild, Alexis Bromell; new puppy, Diesel; and many close friends and extended family. Steve is preceded in death by his grandparents; and best friend and dog, Tank. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.