Raymond Theodore Diepenbrock, a resident of Amite, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at his home. He was born October 24, 1966 in Lima, Ohio and was 51 years of age. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Van Hoose; brothers, Scott Diepenbrock and wife, Helen, Lance Diepenbrock and Ted E. Diepenbrock, II; sisters, Tina Taylor, Melissa Holmes and husband, Ryan, Natalie Milton and husband, Jamie, and Cora Diepenbrock. Preceded in death by his father, Ted Diepenbrock; and step father, Ronald Van Hoose. For an online guestbook, visit www.mckneelys.com.