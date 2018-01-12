Reeves, Carol Ann Prejean

Carol a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at the age of 72. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Brusly, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Monday, January 15, 2018 from 5 to 9 p.m. and will resume on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m., conducted by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow at Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, La. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Earl Eugene “Flipper” Reeves; children, Randall Eugene Reeves and wife Lisa, and Renee Reeves McKee and husband Phillip; grandchildren, Derrick Reeves, Brandon Phillip McKee and Kelsi Brooke McKee; brothers, Charles Rodney Prejean and wife Beverly, and James Gordon “Jimmy” Prejean and wife Betty; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Emile Travis, Jr. and Beulah Gordon Guerin Prejean; and brothers, Emile Travis “E.T.” Prejean, III and John Wayne Prejean. Carol was an avid LSU and Saints fan who enjoyed collecting antiques and Cajun cooking. She was a former president of The Red Oaks Civic Association. Her passion was helping others. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.