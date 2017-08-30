Richard Wiley Ridgedell, a resident of Kentwood, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. He was born May 21, 1946 in New Orleans and was 71 years of age. He was a US Navy Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam and receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He is survived by three sons, Stephen Jordan and wife, Kelly, Richard “Gregg” Ridgedell, and Jeremy Ridgedell; five grandchildren; sister, Margaret Ann Cutrer and husband, J. P.; brother, Ivy Warren Ridgedell, Jr. and wife, Ruby; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces and great great nephews. Preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Lou Ridgedell; father, Ivy Warren Ridgedell, Sr.; brothers, Gregory Charles Ridgedell and Harold Donald Ridgedell; sister, Joyce Francis Anthony; great nephew, Wendell Scott Day, Jr. and great nephew, Braden Cutrer. Visitation was held at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017. Services conducted by Bro. Burdette Thomas. Interment Shady Grove Cemetery, Amite. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.